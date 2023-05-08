Bill will require app to moderate content, but end-to-end encryption prevents access to messages

WhatsApp could become illegal in the UK. The House of Lords, the British Parliament’s Upper House, discusses passing the online safety bill. Here’s the full of the proposal (2 MB, in English). If adopted, the measure will require the messaging application and other platforms to apply content moderation policies.

The text states that the Ofcom, the country’s media regulator, may impose requirements for social networks to combat hateful content, such as publications that encourage terrorism, racism and child sexual abuse. The agency may also request information from companies.

The proposal also determines fines of up to £ 18 million (about R$ 113 million in the current quotation) or 10% of the billing of technology companies if the rules are not complied with. The goals are to protect people from harm online and fight misinformation.

The 262-page project was discussed for the 1st time in 2019, during the government of former Prime Minister Theresa May. However, it was only published in May 2021.

The problem with WhatsApp involves the default use of end-to-end encryption. The feature prevents the app itself and anyone other than the message recipient from having access to the content of sent messages. With that, the social network will not be able to comply with the rules of the law and its alternative will be to leave the United Kingdom.

In March of this year, WhatsApp director Will Cathcart told the guardian who will not remove the security system just to comply with UK law.

“98% of our users are outside the UK. They don’t want us to lower the security of the product, and it would simply be an odd choice for us to choose to lower the security in a way that would affect those 98% of users.”he declared.

To the analyzes on the initiative should be finalized by May 25. The next session is scheduled for Tuesday (May 9, 2023). The project has already passed through the House of Commons, Lower House of the Legislative.