WhatsApp continues to add users every day, whether for personal or work reasons, the Meta application has become an indispensable tool for the communication of our times.

Before the appearance of WhatsApp Plus, the pirated version of the application, there are many benefits and new features that have seen the light and have dazzled hundreds of thousands of users around the globe, that is why the developers of Meta, have set their eyes on this APK to implement them in the original version.

From now on, WhatsApp allows you to share items weighing up to 2GB. Other functions that have been updated with WhatsApp Plus as a reference are the customization of chats, the configuration of temporary messages, among others.

Even with all the advantages that WhatsApp Plus offers its users, its use always brings with it the possibility of being ‘banned’ by WhatsApp, so that the account we have used for years it can be blocked and difficult to retrieve.

Other risks of using the pirate app is that it is more vulnerable to viruses and hacks so you have to take this into account before venturing to enjoy its new and useful functions.