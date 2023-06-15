If you have a smartphone, most likely the instant messaging app you use is WhatsAppThis is because it is the application with the largest number of users worldwide.

However, beyond a simple real-time messaging platform, WhatsApp today looks more like a social network than any other type of application, since it has a wide variety of functions and tools, one of the most used being states, that is why we will teach you how to put youtube videos in these.

Despite the fact that initially the success of WhatsApp lay precisely in its simplicity, the truth is that, by expanding the variety of Applications of messaging, the goal app It has had to be constantly renewed.

It is in this way that, more than 10 years after it was launched, WhatsApp integrates a wide variety of functionalities, among which are the possibility of adding YouTube videos to the states, but how to do it?

First of all, you should keep in mind that, when posting YouTube videos on your WhatsApp status, what will be seen when your contacts enter them It will not be precisely the reproduction of the clip, but the URL that leads directly to the video with a background photoalthough it is still a good option to share these types of recordings.

Taking the above into consideration, follow the steps below to post YouTube videos in your WhatsApp states: