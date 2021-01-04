Nowadays the usage of instant messaging app WhatsApp is increasing continuously. WhatsApp has been developing new features according to the needs of its users for a long time. Many such great features have now been included in WhatsApp, which makes chatting even more fun. WhatsApp is working on new features not only mobile but also according to computer and laptop. Now WhatsApp has launched a new application, which will make it much easier to operate WhatsApp on laptops and computers. Now a separate application will be available for Windows PC and Mac. With which you will be able to run WhatsApp on computer and laptop. That is, now after the new app, you will not have to search the WhatsApp Web again and again. With the new app, you can easily connect WhatsApp to your system. Let us know how you will use it.

How to use

1 You have to go to the internet and search the WhatsApp web page.

2 Now go to WhatsApp Web and Desktop and click here.

3 Now a page will open, here you have to click on Download for Windows (64-BIT).

4 Now a WhatsApp setup file of 164MB will be downloaded to your system.

5 Now click on this file and install it on your system.

6 Now you can use WhatsApp on your computer or laptop through this app.

7 Here you can pin WhatsApp in the toolbar. So that you do not have to search WhatsApp again and again.

8 In this way, you can easily run WhatsApp on your computer and laptop.

Benefit from new app

This new app of WhatsApp will give a lot of ease to laptop and computer users. If you want, you can pin WhatsApp in the taskbar and log-in and log-out from here. Apart from this, you will also get updates of notifications. You can also see whatsapp states here. Let us know that WhatsApp is constantly bringing new updates for the web. Due to the increasing use of WhatsApp during work from home and during work, users have been seeking updates in applications on laptops and computers for a long time. Now the company is working on this fast due to the need of users. In the coming days, WhatsApp web will include many more features.