The function is available only for phones with Android OS Unsplash

WhatsApp has enabled a function so that its users can change the playback speed of voice notes in their chats. A few months ago, the instant messaging network considered this option and now it is a reality for most of the 2 billion users.

Speech note acceleration allows audios to be played back at 1x, 1.5x and 2x (twice as fast). This will save users time listening and replying to messages. However, the new feature has two disadvantages: the voice can be slightly distorted. The feature is now available on Android and in the new iOs update.

The function to accelerate the playback of audios and voice memos includes three speeds. ADLS Zone

Step by Step

In order to use this function, you have to follow a series of simple steps that will not take more than 2 minutes:

Update to the latest beta version of WhatsApp (you can do it from the application store or within the “Settings” option in your application) After updating it, click on the play audio button that appears in any voice memo of a conversation When you press it, you will notice a button that changes to “1x” (the first speed option). If you click on that button, the speed will change to other speeds. To return to the original speed, press 4 times. The speed of the audios that you set will be maintained in all voice notes. This can be changed manually (as you did in step 3).

