Mexico.- Since Mark Zuckerberg announced the creation of Meta to take over the site that Facebook had as a pillar of its social networks, various updates have come out, one of which is the WhatsApp ‘Quality Mode’.

If you want to know what it is, how to activate it and how WhatsApp’s ‘Quality Mode’ workswhich will be Available on IOS and Android phonesDEBATE is the right place.

The most popular messaging application in the world currently began to improve the security of its users several months ago, one of the possible reasons was the competition from its pirated ‘sister’ application WhatsApp Plus.

This Mark Zuckerberg company has added different functions for its clients, the impossibility of taking a screenshot of single-view images is one of them, end-to-end encryption is another, and so on.

With this context it is WhatsApp enabled a tool that you will use when sending photosit will be a settings icon inside the header of the drawing tool that will give an option to configure the quality of the images.

The ‘Quality Mode’ optionwhich is about to be enabled according to the medium ‘WaBetainfo’, will allow you to send the photo files in original quality and not sacrifice pixels when compressing. If it comes to fruition, it will be especially helpful to those who work with graphics or to have the highest quality on social networks.

Once WhatsApp launches the update, you can activate it by pressing the new icon on the screen shipping.