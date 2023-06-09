New feature makes it possible for people or organizations to send text, photos and videos to their followers in a unidirectional way

WhatsApp launched this Thursday (8.jun.2023) the creation of channels on its platform. The new feature, similar to that of the rival network Telegram, allows people or organizations to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls to their followers in a unidirectional way, that is, without direct interaction.

Channels will be available in a new tab called “Updates”, separate from personal conversations and communities. “To help you select channels to follow, we’re creating a searchable directory where you can find your hobbies, sports teams, updates from local authorities and more,” explains WhatsApp in announcement.

At the moment, the feature will only be available in Singapore and Colombia, for “build, learn and adapt experience”according to the network. “In the coming months, we will roll out the feature to more countries and allow anyone to create a channel”he says.

WhatsApp also mentions in the feature introduction text that its purpose is to “create the streaming service that offers the highest level of privacy.” To this end, the platform will not display the phone number or profile picture of a channel’s administrators to followers. According to the network, the history of channel updates will only be stored on servers for up to 30 days.

“We’re including ways to make updates disappear even faster from followers’ devices. Admins will also have the option to block screenshots and channel forwards.” it says.

Admins will be able to define who can follow the channel and whether they want to make it visible in the search directory. According to WhatsApp, the feature will not be protected with end-to-end encryption. “We understand that there are some cases where placements with this protection for a limited audience might make sense, such as a healthcare or non-profit organization, and we are considering this as a future option as well.”claims the platform.