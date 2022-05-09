In an attempt to gain the largest number of users, the instant messaging application “WhatsApp” launched 3 new updates.

The green app has delivered on its promise made last month, announced by Meta, that these features will appear soon.

The three updates include services for using emojis to respond to messages, the ability to share huge files of up to 2GB, and doubling the maximum size of group chats from 256 to 500 participants.

New feature

These developments came at a time of intense competition between social networking sites to obtain the largest number of users among them.

The feature of using emojis to respond to messages in WhatsApp will also allow users of the application to interact in a faster way than normal, especially since it is a service found on other applications such as “Messenger”, “Slack” and “Telegram”.

Whatsapp

It is noteworthy that the Telegram application is the closest competitor to WhatsApp, with more than 500 million active users.

It is noteworthy that last month, WhatsApp added a new feature that allowed its users to increase the number of people who can participate in group video calls from 8 people to 32 subscribers.