New Delhi There are only a few days left to complete the year 2020. Technology is changing with every new year. The worldwide popular social messaging app WhatsApp launched many new features this year. With these features, users can improve their experience. The special thing is that WhatsApp in India has also started the payment feature this year. Now you can also make money transactions through this. Today, we will tell you what top features WhatsApp has launched in India in the year 2020.

WhatsApp Payments (WhatsApp Payments)

WhatsApp has launched real time payment system through UPI in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The company claims that this system supports the transactions of more than 160 banks and it is quite easy to pay.

Disappearing Message (Disappearing messages)

If you turn on this feature of WhatsApp, all your chats will disappear automatically after 7 days. Users can turn this feature on or off as per their convenience. This messaging platform claims that this feature also helps to keep chat more private.

Advanced Search Options (Advanced search option)

WhatsApp has launched this feature to improve the experience of users. Through this feature, you can search for photos, audio, video, documents and links easily by going to the search option.

Animated stickers (Animated Stickers)

Stickers are the best way to express your feelings on WhatsApp. These are being well liked on WhatsApp. WhatsApp has made communication quite interesting and interesting by giving users the feature of animated stickers.

QR code (QR code)

WhatsApp has recently launched a new feature, through which you can scan the QR code and add a new contact. Now when you meet a new person, you can only add and scan the QR code of their WhatsApp.

These features will also be available to users this year

WhatsApp has launched many features in the year 2020 including group video calls, dark mode, automatic wallpaper, mute Always, storage management tools. Through them you can greatly improve your chatting, video calling experience. In the new year too, the company is preparing to launch many features.