WhatsApp chose Brazil as the first country to launch its payment service between users within chats. It is a way to send money instantly between accounts without, at least for the moment, the platform receiving any type of commission.

The transfer, actually, it is done within the Facebook Pay service, which is available in other countries for payments on Facebook and Instagram.

The messaging app, which is used by 2 billion users in the world, pointed out that it is about secure payments between users who are encrypted and that only they can know. The transfer is instantaneous, like other payment systems between mobiles.

In order to use this service, users must first register a debit or prepaid card and, after verifying its authenticity, they are already able to make transfers.

It’s a gradual release, so it is not available to all Brazilian WhatsApp users from the first moment, but will do so over the next few months.

As this is a pilot test, the service is likely to reach more countries in 2021.

Backups

On the other hand, WhatsApp has been working on the encryption of cloud backups, a feature that has just been introduced in the beta version of the Android application and that will reach users in an upcoming update.

The company introduced version 2.21.10.2 of its Android application in the Google Play Beta program, in which it allows activating end-to-end encryption to protect backup copies in the cloud.

With this feature, both the message history and the multimedia files that the user saves in Google drive will be protected from unauthorized access, as shown in the capture shared by the portal WABetaInfo.

When activating this feature, the application will ask the user to enter a password that will be used to “encrypt future copies”. When the user wants to use said copy on a new device, WhatsApp will ask again for the same password to decrypt it.

WhatsApp adds functions. (Photo: DPA)

The user will be able to modify the password as long as the function is active, or even deactivate the encryption whenever it deems appropriate.

Likewise, from the application they indicate that the password is private, which means that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook, nor any other person, can access it or the content of the protected backup copy.

Precisely for this reason, If the user loses or forgets it, the company will not be able to help him recover it.However, you can create a recovery key to avoid this problem.

Encryption of backups on Google Drive is still under development. The company has been working on this function for months, which from the aforementioned portal indicate that it will arrive in a next update of the ‘app’ for Android.

With information from La Vanguardia and DPA.