Camera filters and backgrounds could soon be coming to the popular messaging platform, according to the WhatsApp beta.
As of today, WhatsApp It is undoubtedly the main real-time messaging platform used in the world with more than two billion users, followed closely by Telegram. Over the years we have witnessed the introduction of numerous features, which have significantly improved the user experience, often taking full advantage of competing apps. In the last few hours, in particular, the analysis of the WhatsApp beta would show the presence of the AR filters And backgrounds for the camera inside the app: let’s discover together the details of this new feature.
WhatsApp Experiments with AR Filters and Camera Backgrounds
According to what is reported by the famous portal WABetainfoin fact, the beta version 2.24.20.20 of WhatsApp for Android operating system (downloadable for free through Google Play Store) would bring with it the possibility of implementing the Real-time augmented reality filters for the camera within the app: it will therefore be possible to automatically apply filters to the camera with a simple click, for both photos and videosthus giving the user the opportunity to vent his creativity.
Among the options present within the WhatsApp app we will find for example the filters to smooth skinwhich will be ideal for instant selfie capture. The news certainly doesn’t end here, since WhatsApp has also introduced the ability to change backgrounds for the camera: it will therefore be possible to replace the real backgrounds with real virtual scenes, similarly to what happens on Google Meet and the like.
Meta’s Will
The introduction of this feature would therefore bring uniformity within the lineup of Halfassimilating to Facebook And Instagram which already offer filters for photo and video capture.
Obviously at the moment we do not know the date of arrival to the general public of the new feature, which is currently reserved for beta testers of the application. We can only wait for further updates on the matter from WhatsAppwhich we are sure will not be long in coming in the coming weeks or months.
