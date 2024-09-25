As of today, WhatsApp It is undoubtedly the main real-time messaging platform used in the world with more than two billion users, followed closely by Telegram . Over the years we have witnessed the introduction of numerous features, which have significantly improved the user experience, often taking full advantage of competing apps. In the last few hours, in particular, the analysis of the WhatsApp beta would show the presence of the AR filters And backgrounds for the camera inside the app: let’s discover together the details of this new feature.

WhatsApp Experiments with AR Filters and Camera Backgrounds

According to what is reported by the famous portal WABetainfoin fact, the beta version 2.24.20.20 of WhatsApp for Android operating system (downloadable for free through Google Play Store) would bring with it the possibility of implementing the Real-time augmented reality filters for the camera within the app: it will therefore be possible to automatically apply filters to the camera with a simple click, for both photos and videosthus giving the user the opportunity to vent his creativity.

AR filters for WhatsApp camera

Among the options present within the WhatsApp app we will find for example the filters to smooth skinwhich will be ideal for instant selfie capture. The news certainly doesn’t end here, since WhatsApp has also introduced the ability to change backgrounds for the camera: it will therefore be possible to replace the real backgrounds with real virtual scenes, similarly to what happens on Google Meet and the like.