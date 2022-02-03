Not too long ago a major vulnerability was discovered in WhatsApp which basically gave hackers access to your personal information. The good news is that through a new update, those responsible have already managed to correct this security violation that occurred on both iOS and Android.

In accordance with Incibethis is how the vulnerability worked:

“A missing check in the parsing code of flag RTCP, could allow a cybercriminal to read outside the stack boundaries (heap), after sending a specifically crafted RTCP packet during an established call.”

How do I know if I am already protected against this? First of all, we suggest you enter the Play Store or App Store and verify that you don’t have any updates available for WhatsApp, but specifically, you should have these versions:

-WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business for Android v2.21.23.2

– WhatsApp for iOS v2.21.230.6

– WhatsApp Business for iOS v2.21.230.7

– WhatsApp Desktop v2.2145.0

WhatsApp already solved this error, however, it is necessary to update to the latest version so that the solution can be seen reflected in your application. Also, remember that these cell phones will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp this year, so we suggest you take a look at the list in case you have any doubts.

Publisher’s note: Generally speaking, WhatsApp has proven to be quite a secure messaging platform. Of course, this is not to say that it is impossible to hack, but at least no serious cases of leaks, data theft, or anything else more dangerous have been reported.

Via: Incibe