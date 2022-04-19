CDMX.- Without a doubt, WhatsApp is one of the most important messaging applications in the metaverse, since millions of people communicate through this medium, whether by message, photo, video, voice notes, video calls, etc. .

Among the advantages of this application, the constant updates that allow it to add improvements, such as new functions and tools that optimize the platform, stand out. Read on to learn about the news that WhatsApp will have for its users.

Whatsapp new features

communities

This innovative tool will improve communication between users, it has a different style from the already known groups. In communities, there will be administrators who oversee global communication to maintain organization.

Those who integrate a community will be able to create and manage their own internal groups with which they will be able to subdivide the different tasks. Some of the characteristics that communities will have are:

Chats will be end-to-end encrypted.

The phone number will be hidden from community members, only administrators will be able to see it.

The communities are private: WhatsApp will not allow you to search or locate them, they can only be accessed by means of an invitation.

Only administrators will be able to send broadcast messages to the entire community.

Each community will have a list of groups that can be accessed. Admins can add and move groups, also delete them.

Users will be able to decide if they want to be added to communities, just like groups today.

Administrators will be able to report abuse and unauthorized use of communities to WhatsApp. The company can expel participants, close groups and even communities.

WhatsApp reactions

After months of testing, reactions in chats, similar to those on Facebook, will finally be available. They will show up when a user long-clicks on a message to select it, just like on Facebook Messenger.

The emojis that will be available are I like it, I love it, It amuses me, It amazes me, It saddens me and the praying emoji, they will be different from those of Facebook because they will have animation.

Send files up to 2 GB

WhatsApp will now allow up to 2 GB of attachments to all users. Another novelty is that the messaging platform will increase the number of participants in voice calls.