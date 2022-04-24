Mexico.- The WhatsApp application for iOS is updated and now allows hmake calls of up to 32 participants, a great advance of the 8 that the app allowed until now. But this improvement is not the only one.

The new version includes a slight redesign to certain components of its interface, now the speakers and waveforms that appear in the new WhatsApp voice messages will be highlighted.

The platform is preparing many new features for the coming months, such as Reactions, larger files that users can send, community features, and more.

In addition to the redesign of the voice message bubbles, there will also be a change in the contact and group information section. WhatsApp has also provided a new feature that will allow access to favorite photos and videos within the iPhone reel.

group calls

When you receive a group voice call, the ‘Incoming call’ screen will show the participants of the call. First of all, of course, you will see the person who invited you to join. Entering the Calls section you will be able to see the members of the meeting from the history. This improvement comes with version 22.8.80 of WhatsApp for iPhone.

Improvements for the web version

Soon users will be able to see the arrival of Reactions 2.0 to the service. This novelty is being developed specifically for WhatsApp Web —for now—, and will allow all users to react to a message with any emoji they want.