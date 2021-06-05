WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will improve the experience of using the popular chat application for users in an unprecedented way.

According to the Wa Bit Info website, the application will open a new feature, which is to transfer all conversations with the long conversation history, from one phone to another, even if the transfer is between two phones, one from Apple and the other from Android.

The feature will also allow transferring all conversations, and not losing previous messages, when transferring the user’s phone number. According to Sky News.

The report said that the new feature is currently in the testing period, and the company may start implementing it in the near future.

The report also said that using WhatsApp on computers, it will not soon need to be connected to the Internet, and it will work without the Internet.

All these features will make a big change in the user experience, and open new doors to increase the number one chatting application in the world.