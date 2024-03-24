New generative AI features have been discovered on WhatsApp that will allow you to edit images effortlessly.

For some time now, it has been known that WhatsApp is implementing artificial intelligence to enrich the interface of its messaging app. Among these, the possibility of interacting with chatbots based on Meta's linguistic models is already under development, but it is certainly not the only project underway: it has emerged that WhatsApp is also working on image editing tools based on generative artificial intelligence. As revealed by the latest news, the messaging platform is developing a function that will allow users to directly improve their images within the app, taking advantage of the capabilities of artificial intelligence to modify backgrounds and images, offering different options.

More and more complete The WABetaInfo screen The new features on WhatsApp were reported by WABetaInfo through the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android 2.24.7.13, and appear to be close to being integrated into the application, although they are not yet available to users at the moment. See also Halo Infinite adds news that fans appreciate By changing the app code, it was possible to unlock access to the new image editor which will allow users to zoom, change the style or change the background using artificial intelligence. The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo that we report above shows a preliminary version of the function, with a green icon located at the top of the WhatsApp image sending interface for Android.

By tapping the icon, users are presented with three options: Backdrop, Restyle and Expand. However, the precise capabilities of these editing tools remain shrouded in mystery.