Facebook, the messaging service of Facebook, on Friday postponed again the deadline for strict enforcement of its new rules on confidentiality, which it faces criticism for relating to the data collection of the 2 billion users around the world.

The American network had postponed the entry into force of these new rules by three months until May 15th, after an avalanche of criticism from users concerned about the possibility of the messaging service sharing more data with the parent network, Facebook.

On Friday, WhatsApp indicated on its website that it will not directly cut off service from users who refuse to agree to the new rules of use, but it will continue to send reminders to these.

The platform notes that the new rules change the way advertisers who use WhatsApp to communicate with their customers can share data with Facebook.

But critics of the rules argue that such a change opens the door to a wider sharing of data with Facebook.

On Friday, the messaging service confirmed that “no one will lose their account or lose the ability to use WhatsApp on May 15th due to this update.”

However, users will receive “persistent” reminders about the new policy and may lose some features in the service if they disagree with the new rules.

These restrictions may include disabling your ability to see messages while still receiving audio or video calls. After weeks, users who do not agree to the new rules will lose the ability to receive messages or communications.