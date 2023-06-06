Give her 4.30pm onwards today June 6, 2023, Whatsapp started not working for Italian users. These are probably server problems, given that some internet connections have also started to report some disservices.

On the Downdetector website incredible peaks of reports have been recorded for Whatsapp not working, about 2600 in the first 10 minutesand at the time of this writing they number over 7,000.

In some sporadic cases some messages still seem to work, but the disservice seems extremely widespread.

Problems even for those who use Whatsapp Web, which even sends reports that your PC is not connected to the Internet. We will keep you updated on when the service will be restored.