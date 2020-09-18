In the Corona era, when we are all forced to stay indoors, we have to do all the work from home. Whether it is the education of children or the work of elders’ office. At the same time, the most used messaging app WhatsApp is also being used extensively. It has a big role in office work from home. We often use WhatsApp on the desktop on our laptop. To do this we have to scan the QR code from our phone to laptop or desktop. It takes some time to do this.

Let me tell you that this process is going to change soon. A report has revealed that after a few days, users will be able to log WhatsApp on the desktop via fingerprint. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the fingerprint login system on the latest Android beta (2.20.200) version of its messaging app. The report states that this feature will function like a QR code interface.

How will work

Now when you open WhatsApp on the desktop, WhatsApp via QR cord ensures that you are using the messaging app on the desktop as well. Now this process can be completed through fingerprint. However, you still need to have a smartphone that has WhatsApp turned on. As soon as this new feature will be available for all users, after that the QR code will not be required and the WhatsApp web can be used only through fingerprint.