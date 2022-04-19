Whatsapp will be able to change the language

The WhatsApp messenger will have a new feature related to changing the language. About it informs WABetaInfo portal.

According to the portal, in WhatsApp beta versions 2.22.9.13 and 2.22.10.2 for Android devices, they found the ability to change the language in the application. To do this, users need to go to “Settings”, click on the “Language of the application” button and select the desired language. When the new option will become available to all users, it is not specified.

Currently, users can only change the app’s language through the device’s system settings.

Another new WhatsApp feature was previously reported. It was clarified that the messenger will allow users to hide the time of their last visit to the platform from some users.

Prior to this, Kaspersky Lab specialists warned the Russians about the method by which scammers began to steal data using WhatsApp. As the company said, when sending viral content through the messenger, users can accidentally infect someone else’s gadget or transfer their interlocutors to a dangerous resource.