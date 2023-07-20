«We’re back, good chats!». With this announcement, the messaging app is back in operation after more than an hour of downtime. The company had previously said it experienced disruptions in “receiving incoming messages and delivering.”

WhatsApp didn’t work for more than an hour in Italy and in most of the world.

The messaging system was “down” starting at 10pm on 19 July. Many reports from online users. Those who use the app have frantically searched for answers on various specialized sites.

The downdetector site, which monitors network anomalies, has highlighted a surge in malfunction reports with the impossibility of sending and receiving messages.

The message from the @WaBetaInfo profile arrived on Twitter, always informed of the news relating to the application: “WhatsApp is experiencing serious service interruptions”.

The same @WaBetaInfo explained that many users “are currently unable to use WhatsApp due to a serious outage in progress. Specifically, these users are experiencing difficulty connecting to the service as the app is unable to connect to the server. At present, we have confirmation that the outage may affect all users on Android and iOS worldwide, according to our reports.”

In the late Italian evening, no official note from the company. WhatsApp, as it is known, is part of Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta galaxy with Instagram and Facebook. Judging from the information available on the international versions of downdetector, the problems didn’t only concern Italy: the reporting curve soared everywhere, from Australia to Germany, from Argentina to the United States. And the hashtag #whatsappdown took off on Twitter.