WhatsApp continues to improve every day, and proof of this is the most recent function that has been integrating a few user accounts of the instant messaging platform in the last few hours.

And it is that, according to what was reported by some Internet users, the real-time messaging application now allows send video notes in chats individual and group conversations.

We know what you may be wondering at the moment, since for years the WhatsApp app has made it possible to send video files through the messaging platform, so how is the new tool different?

First of all, it will be necessary to remember that, for a few months now, WhatsApp video notes have been leaking, indicating that these would be identical to those that can be seen on Telegram.

Now, after months of rumors, some users of the beta of the Meta app have verified that, indeed, the WhatsApp video notes are quite similar to those of the European messaging application.

According to what was shown by the specialized media WaBetaInfothe video notes would be something like the evolution multimedia of voice notes, so if you are not a fan of the latter, you may not like this new functionality very much.

As shown by the aforementioned source, to send a video note the process is similar to when sending a voice noteonly that when you press the microphone button that appears at the bottom right of the screen, it changes to a video camera.

It is in this way that, by keeping pressing the button of the video camera, it will begin to record a video notewhich will be sent immediately, as happens with the audios.

Clips that are recorded as voice notes in WhatsApp may have a duration of up to 60 seconds and they will be displayed in chats with a round shaped preview. Likewise, the video will play automatically, although without the sound, since to listen to the audio of the multimedia file you must touch the video, which will make it open on the entire screen and listen to what is said. Also note that these types of notes cannot be forwarded at the moment.