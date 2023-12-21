The feature is called “Watch Party” and promises hours of interaction and entertainment glued to the screen. Clues of the addition spotted in the Android beta.

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in the world.

Globally, the platform has over 2 billion users; Perhaps this is why the company team continues to bring updates, from time to time, to improve the user experience. Some time ago, WhatsApp had given the possibility of sharing the screen during video calls.

Now the company is working on another similar feature that is currently available to some beta testers. Previously spotted in iOS trial versions, the WABetaInfo team has now discovered code snippets in the latest Android beta (2.23.26.18): the Watch Party feature will make it possible to share your screen and simultaneously the audio stream of the device during a call.

Evenings dedicated to shared experiences It was already possible to share the screen with other people involved in WhatsApp calls. but audio sharing was not included A few months ago, WhatsApp introduced the ability to share the screen during video calls, allowing you to show presentations or web pages.

The novelty seems to concern the audio played on the device which, as mentioned in the beta of the app itself, will be shared with the people involved in the call. See also They reveal how many people finished the Lord of the Rings series Essentially, WhatsApp will allow users to also share audio while sharing the screen, with both devices playing it. The current innovation is already accessible in beta with the company planning to later extend it to all Android users. As specified by WABetainfo, the audio and video sharing options will only be active during multimedia playback.

If the video is deactivated, these options will not be available, thus eliminating the risk of accidentally sharing audio material.