With the new WhatsApp update for iOS, which will be extended to all users in these hours, it will finally be possible to send messages to yourself. A very useful function for pinning memos or for voice notes, which has already been available for some time on other messaging apps, such as Telegram. Just like with any other message, you will be able to find yourself in your contact list, and send links, text, photos, videos and any other content. Other features are introduced with the update: you can search messages by date, drag and drop support has been added, and go back when deleting a message to repost it. Furthermore, it will soon be possible to connect to WhatsApp via a proxy server, therefore also in all those countries where the Meta app is blocked. The update isn’t available to all iPhone users immediately, but will roll out gradually over the next few weeks.