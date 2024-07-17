Whatsappthe world’s most popular instant messaging app, has introduced a new feature designed to improve the experience of its most active users: “Favorites“. This feature, currently rolling out gradually and available to everyone in the coming weeks, lets you quickly organize and access your most important chats and groups, both in the Chats tab and the Calls tab.

Using Favorites is simple and intuitive: just select the “Favorites” filter in the chats screen or in the Calls tab and choose the contacts or groups to add. Once added, they will appear at the top of the list, making it easy to access the most frequent conversations without having to scroll through the entire list.

You can further customize the order of your Favorites and remove those that are no longer relevant by going to Settings > Favorites > Add to Favorites. This way, users can tailor the feature to their needs and always keep the most important chats at hand.

The image chosen by Meta to introduce the WhatsApp Favorites function

The “Favorites” feature is especially useful for those who use WhatsApp intensively, whether for personal or professional reasons. With this new feature, you can keep track of the most relevant conversations, such as those with family, close friends or work colleagues, and access them quickly without having to search for them among other chats.

Additionally, the ability to have the same Favorites for both chats and calls further simplifies the organization of communications, offering a smoother and more intuitive user experience. This is the latest in a series of updates that have arrived in recent weeks: we have already seen the option to have photos and videos in HD by default and the improvement of video calls with multiple participants, screen sharing and higher audio quality.

Have you tried the new WhatsApp “Favorites” feature yet? What do you think?