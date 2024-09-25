Home World

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messengers in the worldhas once again expanded its platform and improved the free channels feature by introducing a new directory that sorts content by topic categories, according to initial findings from NextG.tvThis innovation makes it even easier for users to find and consume interesting content without having to rely on their contacts in the phone book. With the introduction of this feature on September 19, 2024, WhatsApp shows that it is evolving from a pure communication platform to a versatile information medium.

WhatsApp is expanding its channels function and introducing a new directory sorted by categories. © Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/IMAGO

What are WhatsApp channels?

WhatsApp Channels already introduced in 2023are a feature that allows users to subscribe to content directly from creators, companies or organizations. Subscribers can receive news, videos, images or other content without having to be in direct contact with the sender. Originally, access to these channels was somewhat limited and was based mainly on recommendations or personal interests.

The latest improvement, the new categorized directory, removes these limitations. Now users can easily navigate through different subject areas such as entertainment, sports, people and lifestyle. This makes finding relevant channels much easier and more effective, as there is no longer the need to scroll through unstructured lists.

A step towards more diverse use

This innovation turns WhatsApp into a platform that goes far beyond private communication. Access to information and content is now structured thematically, which is particularly beneficial for users who are specifically looking for information in certain areas. This could also make WhatsApp more attractive for companies and content creators, as they can now distribute their content to specific target groups.

For companies, the new directory also means increased reach in relevant subject areas. For example, a fashion company could better position its channels in the lifestyle area and thus address an interested target group that is explicitly interested in these topics.

New features and developments

In addition to introducing the categorized directory, WhatsApp has also added other useful features. For example, since June 2024, users can create and manage events in groups, including the ability to receive RSVPs. This feature is especially useful for organizations or communities that want to inform their members about upcoming events.

WhatsApp is also working on channel analytics, which will enable creators and companies to monitor the performance of their channels in detail. Data such as the growth in follower numbers or the reach achieved are valuable information for analyzing and further optimizing the effectiveness of the content. The new pin function for WhatsApp channels now also offers more overview.