The messaging platform will soon allow its users to manage up to two different numbers at the same time using the same app.

Time for news at WhatsApp: the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberghas determined that the app will have to allow its users to switch between accounts on Androidwithout the need to use multiple devices or log out. This result, previously only achievable by using third-party apps or the function twin app on supported devices, it will greatly facilitate the conversation management for those who want to participate in chats using two different numbers. It will therefore be possible, for example, to dedicate one number for professional purposes and another for messaging with friends and family.

This feature will be introduced starting in the next few weeks with a progressive rollout.

Two numbers from a single device Soon we will be able to manage two Whatsapp accounts from the same application As stated by Ellie Heatrick, spokesperson for WhatsApp, it will be possible to configure a second accountalthough you will still need to have a SIM card and number other than your main one to do this. See also Netflix Releases First Images of Avatar's Fire Nation and Maybe It Won't Ruin It The operation will involve the receipt of a one-time code for real-time second profile authentication; it will therefore be essential, during the first activation phase, to have a second phone or a card inserted in the slot of a multi-sim device at hand, or alternatively to use a eSim. Only after passing this verification phase will the app approve the use of both accounts on a single device, allowing you to freely manage the privacy and notification settings on each of them.