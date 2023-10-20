The messaging platform will soon allow its users to manage up to two different numbers at the same time using the same app.
Time for news at WhatsApp: the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberghas determined that the app will have to allow its users to switch between accounts on Androidwithout the need to use multiple devices or log out.
This result, previously only achievable by using third-party apps or the function twin app on supported devices, it will greatly facilitate the conversation management for those who want to participate in chats using two different numbers.
It will therefore be possible, for example, to dedicate one number for professional purposes and another for messaging with friends and family.
This feature will be introduced starting in the next few weeks with a progressive rollout.
Two numbers from a single device
As stated by Ellie Heatrick, spokesperson for WhatsApp, it will be possible to configure a second accountalthough you will still need to have a SIM card and number other than your main one to do this.
The operation will involve the receipt of a one-time code for real-time second profile authentication; it will therefore be essential, during the first activation phase, to have a second phone or a card inserted in the slot of a multi-sim device at hand, or alternatively to use a eSim.
Only after passing this verification phase will the app approve the use of both accounts on a single device, allowing you to freely manage the privacy and notification settings on each of them.
An increasingly 360-degree experience
This innovation adds to the numerous implementations desired by Zuckerberg to guarantee a “across the board” of the platform.
Already in 2021, the function was introduced multi-devicewhich allows you to use a single telephone number to chat from different smartphones and tablets, up to a maximum of four aligned devices.
Furthermore, what we are telling you about does not seem to be the last of the changes on the horizon.
As reported by WABetaInfoMeta is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to record vocal notes decidedly unusual: these can only be listened to once before self-destructing, similar to what already happens with images.
Another move apparently aimed at encouraging private communications, removing the risk of involuntary disclosure of information.
And still on the subject of Meta, news from just a few days ago was the desire to implement broadcast channels also on Facebook and Messenger as recently done on Whatsapp.
