WhatsApp works on a new feature for its instant messaging application that will allow users to mute videos before sharing with your contacts.

Through WABetaInfo, the portal specialized in informing about the WhatsApp features that are to come, this new function was discovered. It is not a substantial change, although it is really interesting.

According to the report, the platform is testing a new feature in your video editor that allows you to mute the content before sending it.

When sending a clip through WhatsApp networks, the application offers the chance to add text, stickers, doodles and cut the length of the content. But unlike other applications such as Instagram, the sound remained Unless you narrowed it down so much that it became a GIF.

The new option will allow you to send video clips without audio.

Thus, this new option introduced in the video editing window will allow you to select whether you want to send a clip with the audio activated or in silence, thanks to the new icon with the speaker symbol that appears next to the length and size of the file.

Once this option is selected, this video will be processed for a few seconds to send it to the group or private chat without hearing anything at all.

In view of this change, many believe that the next step will be include tools to attach new music tracks or tracks stored in the memory of the phone itself.

This feature is available at the moment for users of the beta version of WhatsApp for Android v2.21.3.13, although it is not limited to this construction, as indicated in the portal WABetaInfo.

Other changes

The platform owned by Facebook announced at the beginning of this 2020 that it already has more than 2,000 million active users globally, and this great success has been achieved based on its constant updates and improvements.

Days ago announced a new security measure in its version for browsers -WhatsApp Web- and the desktop application. The messenger will provide an additional layer of protection using fingerprint or facial recognition to link the user’s account to their computer.

The new operation does not imply too many complications: it only adds one more step to the way of linking the device account with its peer for computers.

Before the user scans the QR code from their phone they will be required to unlock the app using facial recognition or fingerprint, as available for the mobile operating system you are using.

The extra layer of WhatsApp security on iPhones that you will implement by linking the account with the web and desktop versions. Photo: WhatsApp.

And while WhatsApp faces a complicated rivalry against Telegram, it did not hesitate to affirm that those users who have unauthorized versions of their communication system will be blocked.

“Unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or those that claim to be able to move your WhatsApp chats from one phone to another, are altered versions of the application. These unofficial applications are developed by third parties and violate our terms of service. WhatsApp does not endorse the use of these third-party applications because it is not possible to validate their security practices, ”Mark Zuckerberg’s application launched.

However, before blocking, an ultimatum will be sent to the user to uninstall the application. If you do not give up your position, you will not be able to use WhatsApp with that line again.

SL