WhatsApp presents a new feature: the ability to pin messages in chats. Let's find out Meta's latest additions to the messaging app.

WhatsApp has introduced several new features in recent weeks.

Recently, it introduced the ability to send single-view voice messages.

Now, the messaging app adds the feature for fix specific messages within chats. The brand new option will be integrated into both individual and group conversations.

This feature allows users to highlight a specific message at the top of the chat for up to 30 days. Although this feature is already known thanks to Facebook's messaging app, Messenger, the parent company, Meta, has now decided to extend this convenience to the green platform as well.

Important information up front Photo showing the chat message pinning feature Previously, WhatsApp allowed users to fix the whole chatmaking it easily visible at the top of the list.

However, it was not possible to pin down specific messages within the conversations. The pinned messages feature works very similarly to the pinned chats feature.

When you pin a specific message within a chat, it is highlighted and remains at the top of the chat.

This feature can be useful when you want to highlight addresses, phone numbers, dates and others important information shared within a conversation. Using the function is extremely intuitive: you just need to make one prolonged pressure on a desired message and select the “Pin” option.

The default fixing duration is 7 days, but you can customize it from 24 hours up to a maximum of 30 days. This versatility allows users to keep any type of message top of mind, whether it's a survey, image, or video.

Additionally, group chat administrators have the option to make the pinned message visible only to other members with similar privileges.