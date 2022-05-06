Here comes theofficial announcementland on WhatsApp the reactions to messages via emojisalong with 2 other super interesting news concerning file swapping and groups.

The news in question had already been announced last month, when the WhatsApp Community project was announced by the company, but now they are finally starting to be integrated into the official versions of the app, even if the Italian version has yet to be updated.

In any case, as soon as the update is available, just start the download on the Play Store or the App Store and we will be able to take advantage of the innovations introduced, first of all the reactions via emoji. Those who use Telegram will already know this feature, in practice we will be able to react to a message with an emoji, perhaps putting a smiley face or a heart, and thus avoiding excessive messages, especially useful in groups with many people.

Speaking of groups, the other novelty concerns precisely this area, in fact the possibility of having will be gradually implemented larger groupsyou can have up to 512 people in a single group, particularly interesting for those who manage a large community and need more space.

The third novelty concerns the exchange of files through the chats, now we can send files up to 2GB in sizea significant step up from the previously valid 100MB limit.

As for the usability of all these news, we have no official information, the groups of 512 users will be introduced gradually, while the other features should be available as soon as the update is downloadable from the reference store.