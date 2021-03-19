The incidents were recorded after 6:10 p.m. this Friday EP Friday, March 19, 2021, 7:14 PM



Users of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook reported a significant number of falls from the three platforms after 6:10 p.m. on Friday afternoon. According to data from the website ‘downdetector.es’, more than 50,000 reports of drops from WhatsApp users have been detected between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. this Friday.

Many users of these three social networks reported on Twitter the worldwide fall, especially of the messaging application, as they were unable to send or receive messages, becoming WhatsApp a worldwide trending topic in a few minutes. In WhatsApp you cannot update the information or send or receive messages. Facebook, the company that owns the three services, has yet to comment on the origin of the problem.