Fall of three of the big social networks globally. The users of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have suffered this Friday the fall of the three platforms after 6:00 p.m., although the service has begun to re-establish itself an hour later.

Users have begun to report on Twitter about the worldwide drop, especially in the messaging application, which, apparently, has been the origin of the problem. It must be remembered that this service has become one of the most used not only by regular users, but also by companies to connect their workers who operate from home.

At the moment, Facebook, which is the company that owns the three services, has not commented on the matter, but users have been about an hour without being able to send or receive messages, WhatsApp becoming a worldwide trending topic on Twitter in just a few minutes.

According to data from the Downdetector website, more than 1.2 million people have reported problems with Instagram, where content could not be shared, while more than 23,000 have said they are experiencing problems with WhatsApp. Users have also warned of problems in the Facebook Messenger application.

The problem is that this is not the first time something like this has happened. In July 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, the application suffered a crash that left its activity paralyzed for an hour as well. And in December the drop was for millions of users in Europe.