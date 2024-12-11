WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and Facebook are experiencing operational failures in all their versions worldwide, according to a report from the monitoring site DownDetector. Users have begun to express their discontent on alternative social networks such as X (formerly Twitter).

The operational failure began at 12:00 local time in central Mexico. They have communicated general problems in mobile applications of all services. They highlight the poor functioning of the feedslow loading of multimedia content, login restrictions and difficulties sharing publications. Meta’s technical support team has not issued a position on the matter.

The fall is affecting billions around the globe. The interaction and communication apps from Mark Zuckerberg’s company have become an indispensable communication instrument for many people. The Menlo Park, California firm controls three of the most used social networks. Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger together have more than 8 billion subscribers.

The company has tried to maintain its leadership in the sector by integrating new functions, many of them powered by artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Zuckerberg announced in October that his engineers were already training Llama 4, his next AI model. He assures that this process is carried out “in a cluster that is larger than 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips, it is larger than anything I have seen others doing.”

Experts point out that the computational requirements demanded by these developments could limit the usual performance of the firm’s social media services that are used frequently and on a large scale.