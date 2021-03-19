The chat messaging service WhatsApp voice calls is down with problems all over the world. Instagram and Facebook, too.

According to the Downdetector site, after 2:30 p.m. the incident began to be registered on the three social networks that are owned by Facebook.

Instagram shows a “500 error”, which refers to a problem on the back-end. The back-end of a site is the application that is behind what the end user sees, that is, what processes all the information that we see.

WhatsApp, meanwhile, cannot connect to the server: if we send a message, it gets stuck with the famous “little clock”. From the web version, the message appears that refers to the url not being able to communicate with the phone.

It’s still unclear if the issue also affects Facebook Messenger, which last year rolled out new functionality to enable cross-platform messaging between Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. And if it has to do with this functionality.

The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg has not yet issued any statement with the official explanation, although various media around the world are massively contacting the company to find out what happened.

Whatsapp, down. Photo Downdetector

News in development