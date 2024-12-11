The WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook applications, properties of the multinational Meta, have suffered a worldwide crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Regarding WhatsApp, the first incidents were recorded minutes before 7:00 p.m. Among the complaints that have mainly been reported, according to the ‘Downdetector’ portal, is the impossibility of sending messages to contacts, although the fall seems not to have affected all users in the same way.

“We are aware of some problems accessing WhatsApp. We are actively working to find a solution and starting to see that the majority of people are returning to normal,” they said from the application in a message on the social network X.

In addition, Both Facebook and Instagram have also recorded drops in their service and in access to the applications themselves.