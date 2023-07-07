It is no secret to anyone that the whatsapp app It is still the favorite instant messaging application for millions of users around the world, which is why it is interesting to know the trick to find out how your contacts have registered you.

More than 10 years after it was launched, the real-time messaging platform of Goal It has managed to establish itself as the preferred one for the majority of people who make use of this type of service.

It is in this way that to date, the messaging application has managed to keep more than 40% of active accounts of this type of service, being followed by far by Telegram and Facebook Messenger.

In this context, not a few Internet users are curious to know what name your contacts have given them when registering them and, with it, to be able to see their states and other personal information of their account.

In this sense, ruling out from the outset asking for the person’s cell phone to check their WhatsApp agenda, if you are one of those who is curious about how they have scheduled you in the Meta app, there is a simple trick that will make you know said information.

Thus, to know how a contact has scheduled you in your WhatsApp account it is enough that you ask that person for your own contact, you will have to invent the pretext for it.

And it is that, in case you did not know them, the WhatsApp app It has a special option that makes it possible to share contacts that are in the agenda of the smart cell phone where the platform is downloaded..

If the person to whom you requested your contact sends it to you using the special tool for this, which is located next to the rest of the options to share all kinds of files in chats, you will be able to see the name with which you he added, since it will appear in what he sends you.

In this sense, we must not lose sight of the fact that it is important that the user of the Meta app sends you the contact using the function designed for that, since otherwise, if they write the number, it will not appear the information we are looking for.