WhatsApp announced this Thursday a new security measure in its version for browsers -WhatsApp Web- and the desktop application. The courier will provide an additional layer of protection by facial recognition or fingerprints to link the user’s account to their computer.

The Facebook-owned mobile application also has versions for computers, such as WhatsApp Web, and the Mac and Windows desktop applications that the company says are used by “hundreds of millions of people around the world.”

As announced by the company, these versions will begin to receive new functions, and to ensure that “they are just as protected” as mobile applications they reinforced their security with new biometric systems.

The new operation does not imply too many complications: it only adds one more step to the way of linking the device account with its peer for computers. Before the user scans the QR code from their phone you will be required to unlock the app using facial recognition or fingerprint, as available for the mobile operating system you are using.

The extra layer of WhatsApp security on iPhones that you will implement by linking the account with the web and desktop versions. Photo: WhatsApp.

This new measure will limit the possibility that another person can link devices to the user’s WhatsApp account without their permission, as explained by the company in a statement. And it is also done “in a way that preserves privacy”, that is, “WhatsApp cannot access the biometric information stored by the device’s operating system,” he says.

The new security update will be rolled out to users with compatible devices with iPhone phones, operating iOS 14 and above with Touch ID or Face ID (iPhone 5s onwards), and Androids that support biometric authentication (face unlock, fingerprint unlock, or iris unlock).

Likewise, these WhatsApp enhancements also provide a visual renovation of the WhatsApp web page in the Android and iOS applications, where users will see an updated design to more easily link new devices and manage existing ones.

The company highlighted that these improvements will be available in the next few weeks.

