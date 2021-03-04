Whatsapp brought voice calls and video calls between two people to its desktop version, so that may communicate on a larger screen, a function that will be extended to groups in the future.

Its incorporation into the computer app follows the work carried out by the company to ensure that they work in portrait and landscape orientations and that they appear in a separate, resizable window on the computer, and in the foreground.

In the publication shared on its official blog, the company stressed that voice and video calls on WhatsApp, whether made from the phone or from the computer, are end-to-end encrypted, so you cannot hear or see them.

They also recalled that WhatsApp messages, voice calls and video calls are free from the desktop if the user has the app installed on the machine and is connected to the WiFi network.

The company also assured that in the future this function will be expanded to include voice and video calls to groups.

Images that self-destruct

The messaging platform continues to improve its application for Android and iOS cell phones. They are currently working on the development of the new self-destructing images feature, which allows users to submit photos that are automatically deleted when the user exits the conversation.

The function, which is currently being tested in future versions, has a similar operation to that of the direct messages from Instagram Direct, where the feature is already present, as reported by the specialized site WABetaInfo.

The self-destruct option can be selected in the process of submitting an image using an icon in the lower left. When pressed, it warns the user that “this file will disappear” when they leave the chat.

People who receive a self-destructing image receive a blurred thumbnail in conversations, and before opening them, they are also shown the warning message about its deletion.

The messages that self-destruct cannot be shared outside of the app And, at the moment, WhatsApp has not implemented mechanisms to prevent users from taking screenshots while viewing them, although the function is still under development and cannot yet be used.

More news

Stickers, a new way of communicating.

WhatsApp also piloted another feature that allows users to import custom third-party sticker packages, including both static images and animated designs.

The new function, which at the moment is only present for users of the latest betas of the messaging app (2.21.40 on iOS and 2.21.5.8 on Android) in some countries such as Brazil, Iran in Indonesia, has been warned by the specialized portal WABetaInfo.

Importing third-party sticker packages allows users to quickly download and import groups of three or more personalized stickers, apart from those that are included by default in WhatsApp.

In this way, creations using external apps such as Sticker Maker, can be imported in packages, as long as they contain only static or animated stickers, but not mixed, according to the WhatsApp regulations.

The stickers of the packages cannot exceed the maximum limit established by WhatsApp, so the images must be compressed. WABetaInfo also reported that the feature will be coming to more countries soon.

SL