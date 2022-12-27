WhatsApp has announced that it will soon implement a new feature which will allow users report the status of your contacts if they feel they are inappropriate. This WhatsApp feature will be available on all platforms, including iOS, Android and Windows Phone.

The WhatsApp States are a feature that allows users to share images, videos, and GIFs with their contacts over a 24-hour period. Once the time is up, the content will automatically disappear.

The new Inappropriate Status reporting feature will allow users to report to WhatsApp any content that they consider inappropriate or that violates the rules of the platform. This includes Content that is inappropriate, violent, offensive, or infringes copyrights.

Once a Status is reported, WhatsApp will review the content and take the necessary measures, which may include removal of status or deactivation of the user’s account in case of serious violations of the rules of the platform.

This new feature is one more way to protect the privacy and security of users WhatsApp, and will help keep the platform free of inappropriate content. It is expected to be available in the coming weeks for all users.

WhatsApp is becoming more and more important in our lives:

WhatsApp is an instant messaging application that was created in 2009 by Jan Koum and Brian Acton, two former Yahoo employees.

The goal of the app was to provide an easy and affordable way to communicate via International text messages and voice calls without having to pay roaming charges or text messaging fees.

From 2014, WhatsApp became the property of Facebookwhich acquired the app for $19 billion.

Since then, WhatsApp has remained one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with more than 2 billion active users worldwide.

Over the years, WhatsApp has added new features, such as voice and video messages, group calls, and the option to send images, videos, and documents. Currently, it is very difficult to think about our life without WhatsApp to communicate.