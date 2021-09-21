Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 21.09.2021

WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging app in the world, has many functions that perhaps we still do not know fully. For example, have you asked yourself How can you change and write with different fonts in the messages you send via WhatsApp? Here we tell you how you can do it and the simple way to get the most out of this app.

The app of WhatsApp is one of the most used with more than two billion users worldwide. Its updates are constant, but very little is said about the tricks that we can implement in the app.

Tricks to change the letter in WhatsApp

There are several known tricks, for example reading messages without them knowing that we have already read them, sending messages without typing and even changing the wallpapers. Therefore, today we present a new one … how to change the letter of your messages.

First, to change the typography and appearance of your messages should take into account that you need to follow some simple steps according to your objective.

Do you want bold type? For this you will only have to add an asterisk

at the beginning and end of the text.

Do you want italics? You only need to put an underscore (_) at the beginning and end of the message.

Do you want letter with strikethrough? Here you just have to add the symbol (~) at the beginning and at the end of your message.

Do you want to change the lyrics? Now, if you want to change the letter of your message you can place at the beginning and at the end these three open accents (“ “).

More fonts on WhatsApp If you want more fonts in WhatsApp then you must resort to apps. You can use Dyslexie Font

(helps to change letters and makes reading easier for people with dyslexia) There is also the app Stylist Text

(With this app we can change the format of our WhatsApp; in addition, the other person can also check that the letter has been modified).