To date, the whatsapp app It continues to be the favorite instant messaging application for the majority of users who use this type of service, accumulating more than 40% of the total number of this type of accounts internationally.

Taking into account the above, it is quite logical that the team of Goal is concerned with making available to its millions of users a range of options for functions and tools that satisfy their communication and entertainment needs.

Proof of the above is the recently added functionality that makes it possible to transfer chats without the need to use Google Drivesince it is only used a QR code.

Recently, in the accounts of millions of users who use WhatsApp, an aggregate of the “Transfer chats” toolthrough which Internet users are allowed to transfer their conversations from an old cell phone to a new one.

This is especially important when, after buying a new smartphone, you want to transfer the chats from the old cell phone to the new one and not do it through Google Drive.

It is in this way that the famous real-time messaging platform now allows the transfer history and files from an old cell phone, using a QR code, to a device.

It will be necessary to remember, at this point, that previously the Meta messaging app would allow you to pass the conversations and files within them using a copy saved in the cloud or, alternatively, using a cable to connect the two mobile devices.

The new tool makes it possible for, By keeping the two smartphones close to each other, chats and other files of an account contained in one cell phone can be transferred to another phonewithout having to leave the electronic application.

“The transfer process is authenticated with a QR code, the data is only shared between your two devices and is fully encrypted during the transfer”, details the platform owned by the company mark zuckerberg.

To transfer WhatsApp chats from an old smartphone to a new one, just follow the steps below:

First, you must have the WhatsApp app updated

After this, the Meta application must be opened on the cell phone

Then, click on the three points that appear on the right side of the screen and select “Settings”

Subsequently, you must select “Chats”

Then, look for the “Transfer chats” option and follow the steps indicated on the screen

Finally, it should be noted that, so far, the transfer of WhatsApp conversations between two cell phones can only be done with mobile devices of the same operating system, that is, from Android to Android and from iPhone to iPhone.