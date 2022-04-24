The WhatsApp read receipt lock has become a real nightmare for those people who are always looking for an immediate response. Nevertheless, there are ways in which you can know if a message has been read but not have the familiar blue popcorn.

These tricks have arisen as a result of the growing popularity of WhatsApp, which has established itself as one of the most important and used instant messaging applications worldwide.

According to various technology sites, there is a trick to find out if the person you have sent a message to has already read it, even if reading confinement is disabled.

This method can be applied to both Android and iOS phones, since the only requirement is that the person you have sent the message to does not have applications such as WhatsApp Plus.

In conversations carried out in WhatsApp groups, this trick is easier to apply because the read confirmation can be consulted by pressing on the message that you have sent.

By doing the indicated, an icon with three points will appear at the top of your screen through which you can access message information.

In this section you can consult both the people who have received your message, as well as those who have already read it, even if these users have read confirmation disabled.

Although this trick does not work in individual conversations, there are methods that will help you know if your message has been read. The only thing you need to do to confirm the reading is to send an audio, since in this way you will be able to check if that person has heard it, even when they have deactivated the reading confirmation.