Although in 2022 it managed to retain the leadership of instant messaging applications internationally, WhatsApp knows that it must be constantly updated in order to meet the needs of its millions of users.

Under this framework, if you have the beta version of the Meta real-time messaging app on your cell phone AndroidSurely during these last days you have noticed that notices appeared indicating that your version was expired and that you had to update it before last Monday March 27, 2023.

It is so, after entering the Google Play Store you found out that your version was the latest and there was no other option but to download. However, since yesterday you woke up with your WhatsApp account blocked, while you cannot access it or make a backup copy to reinstall the application, which is why we will tell you how to do it right away. fix “This version of WhatsApp has expired”.

Fix “This version of WhatsApp has expired” on Android

If you find yourself in the situation that we have just described, before you panic, we inform you that there is a fairly simple solution that will not take more than a few minutes.

In this sense, we understand that your biggest concern when you see the legend “This version of WhatsApp expired on Mar 27, 2023” is losing the last messages that reached you on the Meta platform.

And you may not have automatic backup copies or their schedule is not daily, but do not despair, because you can recover them by following the steps that we expose below:

Enter the WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

In the letters that appear below, and they are smaller than the first ones, you must click on the text “date adjustments”.

After that, the device settings screen will appear. Once there, uncheck the automatic date option and mark a date before March 27, in this case, March 25.

Subsequently, exit the dashboard of your cell phone, enter multitasking, and proceed to close the Meta application.

Then, you should check that at the top of your smartphone screen or in the toolbar it indicates that it is March 25, and open the Meta platform again.

Later, you will see that you will be able to use the platform, but what you must do is make a backup copy of the chats.

After the backup is ready, uninstall WhatsApp from your mobile device and download it again from the Play Store.

If it asks you to leave the beta, simply go to the beta page and leave the beta version.

Finally, start WhatsApp, restore the data from the backup and that’s it!