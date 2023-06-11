WhatsApp, today, is the instant messaging application with the largest number of users internationally and with the highest number of daily interactions, which is why, when using the platform constantly, it is common for the smart cell phone storage fills up.

To prevent the local memory of the smartphone in which we have downloaded and installed the Meta real-time messaging app from becoming saturated, one of the best options, in addition to cleaning the storage frequently, is turn off automatic downloading of photos and videos.

As we indicated at the beginning, by accumulating more than 40% of the total number of users worldwide who make use of this type of virtual platform, millions of text messages, photos, videos and files are sent and received daily through the app Goal.

Therefore, it is normal that one of the applications installed on the cell phone WhatsApp consumes the most storage, hence the importance of applying some tricks so that this does not happen.

And more than tricks, disabling the automatic download of photos and videos is a better way to use WhatsApp app services, since it prevents all kinds of unwanted multimedia content from being downloaded.

Now, when it comes to deactivating the automatic download of photos and videos in WhatsApp, the procedure is somewhat different in operating systems. Android and iOSthat is, on iPhones.

In this sense, to deactivate the automatic download of WhatsApp multimedia files on android the following steps must be followed:

*Open the WhatsApp app on the cell phone

*Click on the three dots that appear in the upper right corner of the screen

*Select the option “Storage and data”

*Go to “Automatic download”

*Finally, in the “Mobile data and WiFi” section, deactivate (photos, videos and documents)

For his part, in case of iPhonesto disable the automatic download of multimedia files you must do the following:

*Open the WhatsApp app on iPhone

*Click on “Settings”

*After this, search for “Data and storage”

*And select the options so that photos, videos and documents are not downloaded automatically.