WhatsApp now allows you to use multiple accounts at the same time

In the WhatsApp messenger owned by Meta (the organization is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation), a new feature has appeared: users can now use two accounts at the same time. This was announced on Thursday, October 19, on the company’s official blog.

“Now you can use two WhatsApp accounts at the same time – for example, personal and work. This means you no longer have to log out every time you change your account, carry two phones with you, or worry about accidentally sending a message from the wrong account,” service representatives announced the launch of the new feature.

To create a second account, users will need another phone number and SIM card, the company added. To create a second profile, you need to go to the settings and click on the arrow next to the name, and then select “Add account”.

WhatsApp announced the fourth new feature since the beginning of autumn

Earlier it was reported about another new feature that appeared in WhatsApp. As specialists from the WABetaInfo portal said, the messenger application for iOS devices has introduced the ability to manually switch between recording modes for audio and video messages.

In addition, it became known that WhatsApp will be able to protect chats with a password. Protected chats will be located separately from others. To access them, you will need to enter a secret code or your biometric data. This method will improve the confidentiality of WhatsApp conversations, and even if someone gains access to someone else’s smartphone, they will not be able to penetrate the password-protected chat. The feature will be available in beta version 2.23.21.8.

Earlier, the messenger announced another innovation. WhatsApp has promised to add virtual assistants powered by artificial intelligence (AI). With their help, users will be able to create high-quality content. They will also have the opportunity to consult with assistants on various issues. It was noted that the company would have access to the assistant’s messages.

Russian officials were advised to abandon WhatsApp

The leadership of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs ordered police officers to delete or rename work chats created on WhatsApp. As an alternative, law enforcement officers were asked to switch to Telegram. However, in some regions, employees were allowed to leave groups on WhatsApp, but were asked to rename them so that it would not be clear from the outside that they were associated with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In September, school teachers in Dagestan were advised to stop using foreign instant messengers, including WhatsApp, in their work. It is assumed that teachers will switch from WhatsApp to Russian analogues. In particular, they are recommended to use the Sferum platform, developed by the Ministry of Education of Russia and the Ministry of Digital Development for the implementation of the national project “Education”.

The use of WhatsApp and Telegram has been completely banned in schools in the Sverdlovsk region. Teachers were prohibited from conducting class chats and work correspondence in the previous ways – they were promised to transfer them to domestic instant messengers.