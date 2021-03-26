WhatsApp will allow you to import “animated stickers” from third parties around the world in the next 24 hours, after having tried this service in Brazil, India and Indonesia early March.

Although the messaging app has not yet officially confirmed it, the inclusion of animated stickers created by users or third parties independently of those included in the application itself, it would be ready to be distributed worldwide.

According to the information, provided by WABetaInfo in Twitter, the service will be available from the morning of the 26.

WhatsApp’s decision extends to the whole world, a service that users of the app on iOS and Android in Brazil, India and Indonesia from March 2, and will work on the same platforms.

The liberalization of stickers allows users to import these elements into groups of three or more files made through external applications.

WhatsApp rules prevent groups from mix static and animated stickers, that groups of less than three stickers are uploaded and adds a maximum size for their upload, which will force to compress certain files that exceed the margin.

The courier service, owned by Facebook, put the focus on stickers since last December with the latest update.

In that package of improvements, new functions were included, among them a sticker search engine and a new catalog of animated designs of the World Health Organization (WHO) that were added to those of WhatsApp.

The messaging application began testing it months before, in the beta version v2.20.202.8 for the operating system Android.

Along with this package, the company began to show a series of users the new button from which they can search for stickers.

By clicking on it, the user can write a keyword so that the most suitable animations appear to express a certain emotion or situation.

WhatsApp stickers on Android

Open any WhatsApp dialogue conversation.

Touch the “emoji” button and from there select the half-pasted sticker button, located at the bottom right of the screen.

Once there, press the + (plus) sign, located in the upper right corner of the stickers folder.

When you click, all the stick packages that WhatsApp offers to its users will be displayed.

If you also want to search for new proposals, you will have to go to the bottom of the sticker download window and there select “Get more stickers”, which will lead directly to Google Play to download all kinds of thematic rubbings (some are payments).

Then, the purchased package will be automatically installed in the upper options bar, within the WhatsApp stickers window.