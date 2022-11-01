Starting this Tuesday (1), users of WhatsApp Web or similar versions will no longer be able to open single-view images.

The specialized blog WABetaInfo reports that the change comes with the tool that allows blocking of screenshots and blurring effects on images of conversations.

WhatsApp has decided that the web/desktop version will not support opening single-view messages or sending single-view images or videos.

+ WhatsApp will have a feature that will make it possible to edit already sent conversations

According to WABetaInfo, the update started today and some users may not have the change. The official release will be soon for all users.

