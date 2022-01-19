WhatsApp It has become one of the main digital communication tools around the world. Many users now use this medium to carry out work or even academic tasks.

In fact now Through this application several businesses are carried outIt’s because the immediacy with which the information arrives allows finalizing plans or reaching agreements through groups, where several users can talk in the same chat.

But nevertheless, WhatsApp Recently advertisement the decision to adjust its use policies, to contribute to the defense of children on the Internet and to ban some words in groups.

Users who do not comply with the measure could permanently lose their account.

What words will be sanctioned by WhatsApp in groups?

The word that generates the breach of the conditions of the application is “pedophilia” and the sanction will be carried out at the moment that the term is detected as the main name of a WhatsApp group.

The action will take place if no notice to the group administrator or to the group’s participants and the group will be deleted immediately. After WhatsApp sanctions this group chat, the information, photos, files or audios cannot be recovered.

In the event that violations of the application’s policies are recurring, WhatsApp may decide to delete the accounts of the participants.

