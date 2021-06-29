WhatsApp Green Pass scam: beware of SMS in which you are asked to enter bank details to download the document

The Green Pass became official a few days ago and has already become the object of desire of millions of Italians in view of departures for the summer holidays. The document allows you to move freely and access certain places and events (discos for example) and is assigned after receiving the vaccination against Covid-19, if you are cured of the disease and if you perform a swab that is negative. The Green Pass can be downloaded online to always have it with you on your phone (HERE’S HOW TO DO IT) and, as often happens, hackers wasted no time in exploiting the situation.

WhastApp Green Pass scam: you risk the theft of personal and banking data

The Postal Police has raised the alarm for a new scam on WhatsApp associated with the Green Pass. In fact, a scam message is circulating among the chats inviting you to download the document by entering your bank details. “By clicking on the link – the police explain – the unsuspecting user is catapulted onto a fake institutional page” in which he is “asked to enter his personal and / or banking data with the aim of using them fraudulently”.

We remind you that the Green Pass can be downloaded for free from the appropriate platform, from the IO and Immuni app and soon also from the Regional Electronic Health Record. To do this it is absolutely not required to enter your bank details. The Postal Police, as with other WhatsApp scams, therefore stresses to verify the source of any link before clicking and to report any abuse to limit its spread.