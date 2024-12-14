WhatsApp It is the most popular messaging application in Spain and one of the most popular in the world. Currently, there are more than 2 billion calls on WhatsApp every daywhich makes clear the importance of this function in the daily lives of users.

Therefore, knowing that Christmas and holidays are coming, from the app Goal have released new features that make calls even more entertainingboth on mobile devices and in the desktop version.

This is what the ‘new’ WhatsApp calls are like

With these improvements, WhatsApp seeks facilitate connection with family and friends during the days of celebration and improve call quality and flexibility. One of the most notable is the selection of participants in group callswhich allows you to choose who to include when starting a call from a group chat. This is especially useful for coordinating activities such as surprise parties, avoiding interrupting other members of the group.

On the other hand, video calls are now more dynamic and entertaining thanks to the new effects availableincluding options like adding puppy ears, simulating an underwater environment, or using a virtual microphone for karaoke sessions. These options They seek to add a more fun and personalized touch to the conversations.

In the desktop versionthe interface improvements include a new call tab which centralizes all the available options. From this section, you can start a call, create a link to invite other users, or even dial a number directly. All this serves to optimize the user experience.

Lastly, but something very important, is that video calls have improved in qualityoffering a Higher resolution and sharper image on both mobile and desktop devices. These improvements ensure a smoother experience, whether for individual or group calls.





